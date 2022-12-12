Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.67. 2,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,216. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.