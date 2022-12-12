Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,676. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.31.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.