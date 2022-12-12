Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,921. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

