Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,720 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,120,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236,802 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,491,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock valued at $30,145,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

