Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,087 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,608. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.97.
