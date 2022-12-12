Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,522 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.8% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 384,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $85,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $212.98. 28,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.09. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $401.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.