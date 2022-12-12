Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,780. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $417.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.75.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

