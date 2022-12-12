Scotiabank Cuts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to C$3.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cormark cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.46.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.58. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

