SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Trading Down 2.9%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.30 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.10). 28,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,015,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £17.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

