Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.71. 13,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,438. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61. Sekisui House has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

