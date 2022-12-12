SelfKey Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. SelfKey has a total market cap of $18.82 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfKey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

