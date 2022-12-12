Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Short Interest Down 60.8% in November

Sembcorp Marine Ltd (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,533,400 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the November 15th total of 47,323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 321.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC upgraded Sembcorp Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Sembcorp Marine alerts:

Sembcorp Marine Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,161. Sembcorp Marine has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Sembcorp Marine Company Profile

Sembcorp Marine Ltd, an investment holding company, provides offshore and marine engineering solutions worldwide. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, SSP solutions, TLPs, and SPARs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sembcorp Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sembcorp Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.