Serum Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, Serum has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and $31.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

