Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.50

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.50 and last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 396463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SCL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$942.94 million and a PE ratio of -13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

Shawcor Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76. In related news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total value of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$285,973.16. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$130,466.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$99,494.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,085 shares of company stock valued at $189,318.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.