Sheets Smith Investment Management Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Investment Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $93.39 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

