Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in November

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shelf Drilling Stock Performance
Shares of SHLLF stock remained flat at $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. Shelf Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile
