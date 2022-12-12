Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Raised to $36.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised Shoals Technologies Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

SHLS opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.58 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 640,710 shares of company stock worth $14,348,505 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $3,962,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 98,974 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

