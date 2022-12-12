ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Down 5.6%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) shares were down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $214.94 and last traded at $217.24. Approximately 21,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 514,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.39 and a 200-day moving average of $243.56. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.09, for a total transaction of $870,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,721.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,118,358.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.09, for a total value of $870,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,721.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,300 shares of company stock worth $13,733,934 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,400,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,531,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,550,000 after acquiring an additional 627,712 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

