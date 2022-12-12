Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.91. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $153.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.