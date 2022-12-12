Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 220.4%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 220.4% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance
Shares of AGD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,052. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $12.34.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
