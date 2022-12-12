Short Interest in Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Rises By 454.9%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a growth of 454.9% from the November 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Africa Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HPMCF remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. Africa Energy has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

