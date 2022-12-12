Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 499.2%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 499.2% from the November 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 228.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 18.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

ERC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 72,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,360. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

