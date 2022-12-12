Short Interest in Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Declines By 88.6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $3.48.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

