Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Drops By 59.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the November 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $25.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 comprises 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

