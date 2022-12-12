Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Drops By 91.2%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 88.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 36,055 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

BCV traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.30. 11,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,849. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

Featured Stories

