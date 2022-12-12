Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Declines By 99.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the November 15th total of 145,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Biotech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BIOT remained flat at $10.08 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biotech Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,770,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in Biotech Acquisition by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 844,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 171,411 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Biotech Acquisition by 336.2% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 247,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 190,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.