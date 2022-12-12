Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 83.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 27,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.
CannaGrow Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CannaGrow (CGRW)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for CannaGrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaGrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.