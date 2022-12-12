Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Decreases By 83.3%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGRW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Monday. 27,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. CannaGrow has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

