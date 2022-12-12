Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Expands By 5,408.1%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,500 shares, an increase of 5,408.1% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:CNEY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 89,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,807. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. CN Energy Group. has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

