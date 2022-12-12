Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Expands By 900.0%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CCNEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.31.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

