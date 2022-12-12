Short Interest in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Expands By 900.0%

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CNB Financial Stock Performance
CCNEP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.31.
About CNB Financial
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNB Financial (CCNEP)
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
- Can Cano Health Recover From the Recent Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.