Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Decreases By 87.7%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the November 15th total of 139,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 7.5% during the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 32,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 44,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNZ remained flat at $10.01 on Monday. 9,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,712. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

