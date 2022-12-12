Short Interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Drops By 95.5%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the November 15th total of 597,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENDRA Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 24.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.17. 343,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,011. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.93. ENDRA Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENDRA Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:NDRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $4.25 target price on ENDRA Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

