Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Drops By 93.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 498,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,356,000 after buying an additional 45,211 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,838,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $1,901,000.

