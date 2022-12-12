Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Drops By 93.9%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the November 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.71. 329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This is a boost from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
