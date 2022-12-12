Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Declines By 98.4%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLGMF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FLGMF stock remained flat at $16.50 during trading hours on Monday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Stories

