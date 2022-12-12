Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Drops By 78.9%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GNGBY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 331 to SEK 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,003. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $658.92 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.