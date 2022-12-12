Short Interest in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Drops By 77.0%

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the November 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 70,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 35,957 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $42.55 and a twelve month high of $59.79.

