Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Declines By 81.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Price Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 19,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

