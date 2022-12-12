Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW) Declines By 97.4%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the November 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Golden Arrow Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMCW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 1,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Golden Arrow Merger has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

Get Golden Arrow Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Golden Arrow Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.