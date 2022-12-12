Short Interest in Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Drops By 76.0%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HPGLY remained flat at $100.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.56. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $237.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €149.00 ($156.84) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

