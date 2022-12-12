Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Decreases By 75.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, a drop of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.