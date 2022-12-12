Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Decreases By 96.9%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the November 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,015,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,110,000 after purchasing an additional 455,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,380,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,652,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. 87,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

