Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 15,300.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 15,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Kyocera Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,543. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.
Kyocera Company Profile
