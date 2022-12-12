Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 15,300.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 15,300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 58,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,543. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kyocera has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

