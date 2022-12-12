Short Interest in Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Drops By 92.6%

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 92.6% from the November 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LVTTF opened at $0.00 on Monday. Levitee Labs has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Levitee Labs Inc, a multidisciplinary integrative wellness company, provides evidence-based alternative medicines and novel psychedelic therapies. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Selling Products. It offers treatments and medications for substance use disorders and chronic pain, such as myofascial pain, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and chronic regional pain syndrome, as well as hepatitis-C and mental health conditions.

