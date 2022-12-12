Short Interest in Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Decreases By 97.8%

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
MRTMF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,627. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
About Maritime Resources
