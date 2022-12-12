Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Rises By 342.9%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

MIND C.T.I. stock remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. MIND C.T.I. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND C.T.I. stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Rating ) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of MIND C.T.I. worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

Featured Articles

