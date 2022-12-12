Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Declines By 75.0%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Natuzzi worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of NTZ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,453. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.22. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.55 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

