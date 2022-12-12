Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Decreases By 87.8%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 15th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 1,248,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,379. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50.
NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
