Short Interest in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Decreases By 87.8%

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the November 15th total of 1,091,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,465,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nintendo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTDOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.34. 1,248,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,379. Nintendo has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTDOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of Nintendo

Nintendo Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nintendo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.