Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Rises By 405.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 405.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $25,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,591,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,006,734.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 117,268 shares of company stock valued at $876,391 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,920. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

