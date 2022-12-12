Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 63.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,500 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 4,723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.
