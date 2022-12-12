Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Decreases By 63.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,718,500 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 4,723,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Price Performance

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,554. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.