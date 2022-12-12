Short Interest in Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Expands By 1,160.0%

Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 1,160.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,484,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Principal Solar Price Performance
PSWW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 394,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,686. Principal Solar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Principal Solar
