Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Increases By 1,025.9%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, an increase of 1,025.9% from the November 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,538,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Up 20.0 %

OTCMKTS PPCB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,433,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,580,943. Propanc Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

